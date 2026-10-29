More than 60 people missing after train collision in Spain

More than 60 people are listed as missing after two trains collided in Spain, the newspaper Pais reports, citing the Civil Guard.

"The Civil Guard has registered 64 missing person reports as a result of the accident in Urda," the article says.

As the newspaper specifies, these reports were filed by relatives of passengers of the trains that collided, who have been unable to contact them. The agency has launched a special service to process them.

Two passenger trains collided in the Spanish province of Toledo on October 28 after a computer failure that caused the safety system to shut down. According to the authorities, nearly 70 people were killed.