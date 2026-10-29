 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkey on Republic Day - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkey on Republic Day - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkey on Republic Day - PHOTO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated Turkey on Republic Day.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the page of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on the social network X.

"We wholeheartedly congratulate the brotherly Turkish people and state on the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey — October 29.

On this significant day, we honor with deep respect the bright memory of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as the martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of the country.

Happy Republic Day, Turkey!" the post reads.

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