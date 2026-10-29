 Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day

1news Staff11:40 - Today
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of Republic Day.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound by genuine ties of friendship and brotherhood that have withstood the test of history.

The Shusha Declaration, signed in 2021, raised relations between the two countries to the highest level — the level of alliance — giving them qualitatively new content and character.

The Azerbaijani leader wished his Turkish counterpart sound health, happiness and success, and the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and its people lasting peace, tranquility and prosperity.

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