 Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral | 1news.az
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Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral

1news Staff19:45 - Today
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Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral

Oktay Saral, chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may announce his resignation on Monday, October 26.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Turkish outlet Günebakış, Saral's departure from his post is expected amid disagreements that arose following his statements regarding school uniform rules in Azerbaijan.

The publication claims that the Azerbaijani side demanded Saral's removal from office after he criticized restrictions on wearing the hijab in Azerbaijani schools.

Recall that earlier the statements of the Turkish president's chief adviser provoked a sharp reaction in Azerbaijan. In particular, on October 13 the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) criticized the remarks of Saral and a number of representatives of Turkey's Justice and Development Party, calling for respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty, constitutional order, and internal affairs.

At the same time, no official confirmation of the information about Saral's upcoming resignation has yet come from the Turkish authorities.

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