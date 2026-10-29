A mass brawl between lawmakers broke out in Armenia's parliament - VIDEO

A forced recess had to be announced during the session of Armenia's National Assembly because of a large-scale scuffle that broke out right in the chamber.

The conflict began during a speech by pro-government deputy Taron Chakhoyan, who made a number of harsh remarks addressed to his opposition colleagues. Narek Karapetyan, the head of the "Strong Armenia" faction, reacted sharply to his words. The verbal altercation between the parliamentarians quickly escalated into a physical fight, which other deputies soon joined.

Notably, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan initially refused to interrupt the broadcast and announce a pause, stating that "everyone should see this." However, when fists were used and one of the participants in the fight ended up on the floor, holding the session became impossible, and a recess was announced in the parliament's work.

Source: Sputnik Armenia