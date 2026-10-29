Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hakan Fidan in Ankara - PHOTO
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov is on a visit to Türkiye to take part in the 13th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Ankara.
As 1news.az reports, this was announced on the official page of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.
The head of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry was welcomed by Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has been welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, to attend the 13th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara. @Turkic_States — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 29, 2026