Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hakan Fidan in Ankara - PHOTO

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov is on a visit to Türkiye to take part in the 13th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Ankara.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced on the official page of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.

The head of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry was welcomed by Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.