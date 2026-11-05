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Japarov proposes banning the production and import of energy drinks

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Japarov proposes banning the production and import of energy drinks

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has proposed banning the production and import of energy drinks.

'"I instruct the Cabinet of Ministers to consider within a month the question of banning the production and import of energy drinks, and within six months to adopt appropriate regulatory measures within the legal framework," Japarov wrote on his social media page.

According to him, an analysis showed that in 2025 the volume of domestic consumption of energy drinks in the country amounted to 54 million 199 thousand liters (about 129 million cans), while in the first half of 2026 consumption reached 36 million 83 thousand liters, or about 85 million 900 thousand cans.

In 2025, 25 million 263 thousand liters of energy drinks were produced in the country. Some 28 million 430 thousand liters were imported from EAEU member states, and 1 million 239 thousand liters from third countries.

"These drinks can gradually cause addiction. Their consumption turns into a habit that a person is no longer able to give up. I believe the time has come not simply to fight the consequences of diseases, but to think about their prevention and to take comprehensive, prompt measures," Japarov noted.

According to preliminary calculations, in the event of a ban on the production of energy drinks in Kyrgyzstan or their import into the country, the republican budget will lose approximately 1.5 billion soms ($17.15 million) in revenue from direct and indirect taxes.

Source: INTERFAX.RU

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