Armenia has exhausted its interests regarding the CSTO — prime minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing on Thursday that the republic's interest in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been exhausted.

"I want us to state once and for all: our interests regarding the CSTO have been exhausted. We are no longer interested in the CSTO," Pashinyan said, commenting on the statement by the organization's secretary general that the question of Armenia's expulsion is not being discussed, but that Article 25 of the CSTO Charter may be applied to the republic.

Under the provisions of this article, a state may be deprived of the right to nominate candidates for positions in the organization on a quota basis, as well as of the right to vote, until its membership fee arrears are paid off.

At the same time, Pashinyan did not specify what concrete steps Yerevan would take if such a decision were adopted.

The question of the possible application of this article to Armenia may be discussed at the CSTO meeting scheduled for November 11 in Moscow.

Source: News-Armenia