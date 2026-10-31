IRGC: Another tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

In the Strait of Hormuz, another oil tanker that was not following the route established by Iran struck a mine.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Iranian media, this was stated in a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Today in the afternoon, an oil tanker that ignored warnings and was moving in a prohibited and dangerous zone east of the Strait of Hormuz collided with sea mines. A fire broke out on the vessel," the military noted.

Tehran's position on this waterway remains unchanged, according to the statement.

"All watercraft, especially oil tankers and merchant vessels, must strictly observe the warnings and the established route, as well as refrain from switching off tracking systems," the IRGC emphasized.