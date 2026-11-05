 Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

1news Staff13:05 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay, in particular, when an employment contract is concluded for a term of less than one month or for employment of no more than 20 hours per week.

As Report informs, this is envisaged by a draft law on amendments to the Labor Code.

Hourly pay will be applied at enterprises operating in certain sectors of the economy, as well as at workplaces created by employers who are individuals. The list of such sectors will be approved by the authorized state body.

In organizations financed from the state budget, hourly pay will be allowed if it is provided for by the current remuneration system.

The draft law also establishes minimum guarantees for employees. Payment for each hour worked also may not be lower than the established minimum hourly wage.

If an employee has worked less than one hour during a day, he must still receive no less than the minimum payment for a full hour. An incomplete subsequent hour will also be counted and paid as a full one.

At the same time, the minimum hourly wage must be higher than the hourly rate calculated on the basis of the minimum monthly wage.

Another amendment envisages a complete transition to electronic payment of wages. The employer will transfer wages and other payments to a bank account chosen by the employee himself.

This will make it possible to monitor the timeliness and amount of payments, oversee compliance with labor legislation, and strengthen the fight against informal employment.

Share:
924

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event on innovation in governance

President's Diary

Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Opinion

Armenia on the path to autocracy: the opposition is being arrested, Europe turns a blind eye

Society

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Smart watches in Azerbaijan to be equated with mobile devices and subject to excise tax

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

False statements attributed to Azerbaijan's president are being spread in the Turkish segment of social media - PHOTO

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Latest news

Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Today, 16:29

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Today, 16:25

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Today, 16:05

Smart watches in Azerbaijan to be equated with mobile devices and subject to excise tax

Today, 15:50

Armenia on the path to autocracy: the opposition is being arrested, Europe turns a blind eye

Today, 15:20

Italian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 15:10

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the end of his career with the Portuguese national team - VIDEO

Today, 15:05

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Today, 14:52

Armenia's foreign minister believes Democrats in the U.S. are also interested in TRIPP

Today, 14:30

Russia to supply Iran with 90 missile launchers

Today, 14:20

Houthis demand $51 billion from Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:05

Passenger plane lands at military base in France over bomb threat

Today, 13:50

Armenia has exhausted its interests regarding the CSTO — prime minister

Today, 13:40

Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative

Today, 13:35

Why the fate of Russia’s seat in the Organization of Turkic States cannot be decided without Baku

Today, 13:33

Erdogan reveals plans to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 13:30

Yerevan counts on a "healing" of relations with Moscow

Today, 13:25

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Today, 13:05

Sugary carbonated and mineral drinks to become excisable goods in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:00

Pashinyan plans to visit Turkey

Today, 12:55
All news