Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay, in particular, when an employment contract is concluded for a term of less than one month or for employment of no more than 20 hours per week.

As Report informs, this is envisaged by a draft law on amendments to the Labor Code.

Hourly pay will be applied at enterprises operating in certain sectors of the economy, as well as at workplaces created by employers who are individuals. The list of such sectors will be approved by the authorized state body.

In organizations financed from the state budget, hourly pay will be allowed if it is provided for by the current remuneration system.

The draft law also establishes minimum guarantees for employees. Payment for each hour worked also may not be lower than the established minimum hourly wage.

If an employee has worked less than one hour during a day, he must still receive no less than the minimum payment for a full hour. An incomplete subsequent hour will also be counted and paid as a full one.

At the same time, the minimum hourly wage must be higher than the hourly rate calculated on the basis of the minimum monthly wage.

Another amendment envisages a complete transition to electronic payment of wages. The employer will transfer wages and other payments to a bank account chosen by the employee himself.

This will make it possible to monitor the timeliness and amount of payments, oversee compliance with labor legislation, and strengthen the fight against informal employment.