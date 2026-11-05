 Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative | 1news.az
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Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative

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Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative

Armenia is not making preparations to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a briefing in parliament.

Earlier, in an interview with Euronews, Pashinyan allowed for the possibility of Armenia submitting an application to join the European Union in 2027-2028. In this connection, journalists asked whether Yerevan is conducting political preparations for withdrawal from the EAEU.

«We have begun preparations for forming an alternative, as we promised the people. So that the people have the opportunity to choose. We are not going to withdraw from the EAEU, but colleagues from the union are raising the question of determining and holding a referendum,» the prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, in order to hold a referendum it is necessary to go through a number of prescribed procedures, and Yerevan is already moving in that direction.

«The process is leading toward us applying in 2027-2028 to begin the process for full-fledged membership in the EU,» he added.

The prime minister also reported that Yerevan has reviewed the report of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the possible consequences of Armenia's withdrawal from the EAEU and does not agree with a substantial part of the conclusions. However, Armenia will present «its disagreement» to its colleagues through working channels.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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