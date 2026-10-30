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Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

1news Lab09:03 - Today
Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States met in Ankara as part of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, and Mirvohid Azimov is expected to be appointed the organization's new secretary general, the chairman of its Council of Elders, Binali Yildirim, said.

The meeting was held on the 103rd anniversary of the Republic, Yildirim wrote on his Facebook page.

He thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev and his team for their work on the preparations. He also thanked Omuraliev for his contributions during his term and wished Azimov success.

Work continues in many areas, including a common alphabet, a common history, youth and a large language model, guided by Ismail Gaspirali's principle of "Unity in Language, Thought and Work", Yildirim said. The ideal of a common language and a common future set out at the 1926 Baku Turkology Congress keeps growing through cooperation across the Turkic world, he said.

The Turkish Language Association and the OTS Youth Platform are launching a Common Alphabet Young Writers Competition, intended to carry the 34-letter Common Turkic Alphabet, agreed in 2024, into the future through the writing of young people.

Work on completing the Common Turkic History book and passing it on to coming generations is also going ahead, he said.

Under the auspices of the Council of Elders, the Turkish Language Association and HAVELSAN have begun work on a Turkic World Large Language Model. The aim is to develop technologies that understand the language and know the culture, Yildirim said.

The OTS Youth Platform is also to form a Turkic World Young Leaders Network.

The 19th meeting of the Council of Elders took place in Almaty on June 22-23, 2026. In line with the topics discussed and the decisions taken there, cooperation between institutions will be strengthened and opportunities opened for young people, Yildirim said.

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