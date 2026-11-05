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Passenger plane lands at military base in France over bomb threat

1news Staff13:50 - Today
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Passenger plane lands at military base in France over bomb threat

An Airbus A320 operating a flight from Dublin to Rome was forced to land in France after a report of a bomb threat.

This was reported by the French newspaper Le Figaro.

The plane had to land at the French military base in Évreux. The office of the country's prime minister stated that the situation was being monitored "in real time" in accordance with established procedures. At this stage, no additional details have been provided regarding the source of the alert, the number of people on board, or the operations being carried out.

The newspaper notes that on Tuesday about ten commercial flights in Europe were targeted by bomb threats, while, according to the authorities of the respective countries, no suspicious devices were found after inspections. This involves at least four Ryanair flights, as well as aircraft belonging to SAS, LOT, and Wizz Air.

These threats led to security checks, route changes, and the brief closure of an airport. In Rome-Fiumicino, two Ryanair planes were subjected to a bomb disposal operation after an anonymous report. The plane that arrived from Dublin was escorted by the Italian Air Force. A LOT plane departing from London's Heathrow Airport was redirected from Warsaw-Chopin to Warsaw-Modlin.

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