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Turkey launches investigation against Google over violations in the field of AI

1news Staff16:35 - Today
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Turkey launches investigation against Google over violations in the field of AI

Turkey's antitrust authority has launched an investigation into Google over competition violations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and concerns that materials provided by the company and created on its basis may reduce traffic and revenues of local publishers.

This was stated in a message from the agency.

The regulator's attention was drawn to Google's constituent entities Alphabet Inc., Google Ireland Limited, Google LLC, Google International LLC and the local Google Advertising and Marketing Ltd.

As part of the interim measures adopted, the agency has prohibited Google from forcibly including news sites' content in its AI overviews. "Google is obliged to establish conditions that will rule out discrimination among publishers," the newspaper Hürriyet reports.

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