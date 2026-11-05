Yerevan counts on a "healing" of relations with Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed hope for a full-fledged dialogue with Russia in order to normalize bilateral relations and lift the restrictions previously imposed on exports of Armenian products.

Speaking before lawmakers in parliament, the diplomat emphasized Yerevan's aspiration for a constructive discussion of the accumulated issues, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"We hope that it will be possible to comprehensively discuss and, if one may put it this way, heal our relations with our Russian colleagues. As for goods, I hope that the restrictions will be lifted in the future," Mirzoyan noted.

The trade and economic context remains tense: as of today, practically the entire range of Armenian products of plant origin (with the exception of canned goods) is under export restrictions on the part of the Russian Federation. In addition, Rosselkhoznadzor earlier suspended imports of fish products from all enterprises in Armenia.