 An earthquake has occurred in Turkey | 1news.az
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An earthquake has occurred in Turkey

1news Staff08:43 - Today
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An earthquake has occurred in Turkey

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea.

This was reported by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey's Ministry of Internal Affairs (AFAD).

The tremors were recorded at 04:16 local time (05:16 Baku time). According to available information, the earthquake was felt in several large cities, including Istanbul.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 55 kilometers from the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale province.

The focus of the tremors lay at a depth of 9.29 kilometers.

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