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In Poland, mass shooting suspect may have killed three relatives

1news Staff14:15 - Today
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In Poland, mass shooting suspect may have killed three relatives

The suspect in the mass shooting in the center of the Polish city of Krakow, which left six people dead and 15 others injured, allegedly killed three members of his family before the attack.

As 1news.az reports citing BILD, this was announced by the Polish prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, 24-year-old Michal O. may have killed his parents and sister. Their bodies were found in the suspect's house.

After that, the man allegedly drove to Krakow's Main Market Square and opened fire on passersby with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Among the victims are citizens of Germany, Austria, Portugal, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

The suspect was detained after a shootout with police. He was wounded and is in the hospital. Additional weapons and ammunition were found in his car.

According to preliminary data, the attacker was stopped thanks to the actions of two police officers who returned fire three minutes after the first report of the shooting.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated that the prompt actions of law enforcement officers made it possible to prevent an even greater number of casualties.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on the social network X that police officers Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski probably saved many lives. Both are in serious condition and are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the Polish Interior Ministry, the suspect held radical far-right views.

The authorities also denied reports of his possible service in the army. It is noted that the rumors arose because of the military uniform the attacker was wearing.

The motives for the crime are being established.

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