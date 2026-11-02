Grigoryan allows for out-of-turn border delimitation on TRIPP sections

The next stage of the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will most likely take place on the sections linked to the TRIPP infrastructure project.

As Armenia Today reports, this was stated by Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

According to him, the timing of the next stage has not yet been agreed upon. At the same time, delimitation work on the TRIPP sections may be carried out out of turn in order to speed up the implementation of the project.

Grigoryan also reported that the Armenian authorities are already studying the plans for the construction of a highway and a railway, as well as power transmission lines in the Syunik region. When determining the routes, the efficiency of investments and the competitiveness of the infrastructure are taken into account.