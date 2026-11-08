Eight people injured in car crash in Dublin

Eight people were injured when a car plowed into pedestrians in the south of the Irish capital, Dublin.

As 1news.az reports citing RTE, this was announced by local police.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oliver Plunkett Road in the Dún Laoghaire area, and that section of the road has been temporarily closed. Among the injured are seven teenagers and a female driver around 40 years old. All of them were hospitalized.

According to preliminary information, the car drove onto the sidewalk near retail premises. It is assumed that the driver may have lost control due to a sudden deterioration in her health.

Four ambulances, fire crews, and police officers arrived at the scene.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.