First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

The first results of voting in the U.S. congressional midterm elections have shown Democratic Party candidates leading in a number of states, CNN reports.

In particular, Democrats are leading in three electoral districts in the state of Indiana. In the fifth electoral district, Democrat J.D. Ford is ahead of the incumbent Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

At the time of publication, about 29% of the votes had been counted. In the state's third district, Democratic candidate Kelly Thompson is also ahead of incumbent Republican congressman Marlin Stutzman. There, about 31% of the votes have been processed. In Indiana's sixth district, Democrat Cynthia Wirth is leading by a small margin in the race against incumbent Republican congressman Jefferson Shreve. At the same time, only about 6% of the votes have been counted.

In the neighboring state of Kentucky, the race for the sixth electoral district is between Republican Ralph Alvarado and Democrat Zach Dembo. CNN assesses the candidates' chances as roughly equal.

About 1% of the votes have been processed in the district.

According to CNN's projection, in Virginia incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner will be reelected to a fourth term, defeating Republican Bert Mizusawa. Warner serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee; he was previously governor of Virginia.

In addition, in Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz was reelected to the House of Representatives from the 20th electoral district, AP reports. She defeated Republican Brent Andersen and received a mandate for a 12th term. Wasserman Schultz previously headed the Democratic National Committee.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats and the independent senators who support them hold 43 seats in the U.S. Senate against 32 for Republicans. Another 25 seats remain undistributed. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have 44 mandates, Republicans 21. The winners in the remaining 370 districts have not yet been determined. A majority in the Senate requires 51 seats, and in the House of Representatives 218.

Democrats also hold 11 governorships, Republicans eight. In another 31 states, the results have not been determined.

In six U.S. states — Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Indiana — and several districts of Florida, polling stations have already closed, CNN reports. The last polling stations will close on the Aleutian Islands in Alaska on November 4 at 01:00 U.S. Eastern time.

According to the first exit polls published by CBS News, voters view the Democratic Party more favorably than the Republican Party. As the poll showed, 46% of voters have a positive attitude toward the Democrats, and 41% toward the Republicans. At the same time, the majority of respondents assess both parties negatively: the Democratic Party at 54%, the Republican Party at 59%.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a telephone interview with CBS News, assessed the Republicans' chances in the vote with the words "We'll see." According to him, there are often surprises on election days. "Will we win? We have good chances. But we definitely won't be ashamed," he emphasized.

Source: RBC