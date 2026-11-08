Galatasaray and Fenerbahce congratulate Azerbaijan

The Turkish football club Galatasaray published a congratulatory message on its official page on the social network X on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Victory in Karabakh.

As 1news.az reports, the post says: "Congratulations on Victory Day to Azerbaijan — our friendly and brotherly country!"

The club Fenerbahce also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day, which is celebrated on November 8.

The Istanbul club's post says: "Congratulations on Victory Day to our dear and brotherly Azerbaijan!"