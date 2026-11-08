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Hakeem Jeffries comes out in favor of impeaching the Pentagon chief

1news Staff21:55 - 08 / 11 / 2026
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Hakeem Jeffries comes out in favor of impeaching the Pentagon chief

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has supported the initiative to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority and threatening the country's national security.

As 1news.az reports, Jeffries said this in an interview with ABC News.

According to him, Hegseth's actions led to the United States being drawn into a conflict with Iran, which triggered a rise in prices that harmed ordinary Americans.

"I strongly support the resolution on Hegseth. The secretary exceeded his authority, undermined our national security and orchestrated this reckless and costly unnecessary war against Iran, which drove up prices for Americans and made the country less safe. Pete Hegseth must go," the politician said.

According to Jeffries, the impeachment issue will be discussed with colleagues on Tuesday. He also expressed confidence that the initiative would receive broad support.

Earlier, Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced his intention to introduce a resolution in Congress calling for the impeachment of the Pentagon chief. A number of Democrats and some representatives of the Republican Party expressed dissatisfaction with Hegseth's actions amid the conflict with Iran.

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to dismiss Hegseth, assessing his work positively. However, according to CBS News, the American leader has discussed with his aides the possibility of the Pentagon chief stepping down from his post.

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