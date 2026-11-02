11 tankers burned in the Strait of Hormuz in nine days

In the Strait of Hormuz, 11 violator tankers have caught fire since October 25, and some of them have sunk.

This was stated by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Only from October 25 (the date of the demonstrative visit of CENTCOM commander Bradley Cooper to the Strait of Hormuz) until today (nine days), 11 violator tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have burned, and some have gone to the bottom of the sea," the IRGC Navy wrote on X.