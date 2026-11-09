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Trump says he will sign a "huge" number of pardons before leaving office

1news Staff09:03 - Today
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Trump says he will sign a "huge" number of pardons before leaving office

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to preemptively sign a "huge number of pardons" for his aides and advisers before his term as head of state expires in January 2029.

"I intend to issue a huge number of pardons," the American leader, a member of the U.S. Republican Party, said in an interview with CBS News released on Sunday. Joking, Trump said that in this way he would protect from possible legal prosecution by the Democrats all those individuals who came even "within 1,000 miles of the Oval Office" of the White House during his second term in power. "I don't want wonderful people who serve the country and do an excellent job to spend the rest of their lives the way it was with me, when I spent four years defending myself against radicals and lunatics," the head of the U.S. administration noted.

Trump was also asked to clarify whether he expects that he will have to preemptively sign a pardon for himself as well. The president answered in the negative, but added: "But, of course, there would be nothing unjustified about it." In this connection, the American leader was asked whether he believes he has the authority that allows him to pardon himself. "Yes, I do," Trump answered briefly.

In addition, he admitted that even on his deathbed he would not be able to forgive several of his worst political opponents, including former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and former FBI Director James Comey. "Can I be honest? I probably won't be able to do that, because I really do hate some of my enemies. And I always will," the president emphasized.

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