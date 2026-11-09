Moldova has completely abandoned fuel purchases from Russia and has also launched the Vulcanesti–Chisinau power transmission line connecting the republic with Romania and the European energy system, RIA Novosti reports.

"Moldova is buying zero Russian gas, and two more power transmission lines to Romania are on the way," Sandu wrote on the social network X.

The transmission line project was implemented using a World Bank loan in the amount of 61 million euros. It is intended to ensure the gradual replacement of affordable electricity from the Moldavskaya GRES power plant in Transnistria, owned by Inter RAO, with more expensive imports from Romania. At the same time, Sandu accompanied her statement with accusations against Moscow of energy blackmail.