 SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan announce expansion of restaurant network at gas stations - PHOTO | 1news.az
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SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan announce expansion of restaurant network at gas stations - PHOTO

1news Staff15:25 - Today
SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan announce expansion of restaurant network at gas stations - PHOTO

SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC and KFC Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation providing for a large-scale expansion of the KFC restaurant network at gas stations under the SOCAR brand.

As part of the partnership, new KFC restaurants are planned to open over the next 12 months at the gas stations of SOCAR PETROLEUM, which has one of the most developed and extensive service networks in the country.

The joint project is aimed at creating a new level of service for drivers, travelers and their families by combining quality fuel, convenient infrastructure, round-the-clock service (24/7) and world-famous KFC dishes in one place. The opening of new restaurants will make KFC even more accessible to residents and guests of the country, as well as increase the convenience of customer service.

An important component of the project will be the creation of new jobs and the development of the country's human resources potential. The expansion of the network will open up additional opportunities for professional training, career growth and the development of young specialists in the restaurant business.

Today, the KFC network in Azerbaijan has 42 restaurants. One of the brand's key principles remains freshness of preparation and high product quality. Chicken is prepared daily directly in the restaurants, where each piece is hand-breaded according to KFC's signature recipe. Only whole chicken meat is used for cooking — no ground meat or processed meat products. This approach makes it possible to preserve the traditional taste and high quality standards of KFC.

The partnership between SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan will be an important step in the development of modern roadside infrastructure in Azerbaijan, contributing to the formation of new standards of comfort and quality of customer service.

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