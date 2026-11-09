 Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation

1news Staff09:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation

Cuba takes seriously the threat of a possible U.S. military operation against the island and regularly conducts training of the population to defend the country.

This was stated by Cuba's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán.

"We take this very seriously. That is why, for example, every Friday in Cuba we dedicate a day to defense, in order to prepare the entire people to defend our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. We must be ready for any scenario, including a military one," the diplomat said.

According to Soberón Guzmán, Cuba's leadership takes into account public statements by high-ranking American officials who have allowed for the possibility of the use of force against the island.

The diplomat noted that in assessing threats, Havana also takes into account Washington's actions on the international stage in recent years. "Under the current U.S. administration, there have been not one or two, but many public statements by its top leaders about their readiness to seize Cuba, bomb it and destroy it. This is another important reason to take such threats seriously," he emphasized.

The permanent representative pointed out that the capabilities of the two countries in the military sphere are incomparable, which is why Cuba is forced to rely on preparing its own population to defend the state.

At the same time, he stressed that confrontation is not Havana's goal. The Cuban authorities are interested above all in normalizing relations with the United States and developing dialogue based on mutual respect, despite the existing political differences.

Share:
897

In focus

President's Diary

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Politics

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Media: Ukraine faces a terrible humanitarian catastrophe this coming winter

Media: Le Pen to propose abolishing the EU diplomatic service if she wins the election

Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Turkey launches investigation against Google over violations in the field of AI

U.S. serviceman killed during exercises in Japan

Alen Simonyan urged Yerevan to abandon illusions about the "Russian umbrella" and not to give grounds for war with its neighbors

Head of Zelensky's office to pay a fine for speaking Russian

Latest news

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Today, 11:40

Media: Ukraine faces a terrible humanitarian catastrophe this coming winter

Today, 11:35

Media: Le Pen to propose abolishing the EU diplomatic service if she wins the election

Today, 11:17

Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

Today, 10:55

Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

Today, 10:42

EU congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day

Today, 10:35

Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

Today, 10:25

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day - PHOTO

Today, 10:10

Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation

Today, 09:50

Trump hopes to go to heaven after death

Today, 09:35

Moldova completely abandons gas purchases from Russia

Today, 09:28

Trump said Ukraine's borders may change

Today, 09:10

Trump says he will sign a "huge" number of pardons before leaving office

Today, 09:03

Trump: Rubio could be among the candidates for U.S. president in 2028

Today, 08:50

About 20,000 foreign criminals await deportation in the United Kingdom

Today, 08:40

Georgian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey - PHOTO

Today, 08:35

Climate conference COP31 kicks off in Antalya today

Today, 08:27

Media: 14 people killed in a building fire in China

Today, 08:25

U.S. secretary of state calls Iran's demands unrealistic and outrageous

Today, 08:23

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of State Flag Day - PHOTO

Today, 08:20
All news