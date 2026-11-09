Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation

Cuba takes seriously the threat of a possible U.S. military operation against the island and regularly conducts training of the population to defend the country.

This was stated by Cuba's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán.

"We take this very seriously. That is why, for example, every Friday in Cuba we dedicate a day to defense, in order to prepare the entire people to defend our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. We must be ready for any scenario, including a military one," the diplomat said.

According to Soberón Guzmán, Cuba's leadership takes into account public statements by high-ranking American officials who have allowed for the possibility of the use of force against the island.

The diplomat noted that in assessing threats, Havana also takes into account Washington's actions on the international stage in recent years. "Under the current U.S. administration, there have been not one or two, but many public statements by its top leaders about their readiness to seize Cuba, bomb it and destroy it. This is another important reason to take such threats seriously," he emphasized.

The permanent representative pointed out that the capabilities of the two countries in the military sphere are incomparable, which is why Cuba is forced to rely on preparing its own population to defend the state.

At the same time, he stressed that confrontation is not Havana's goal. The Cuban authorities are interested above all in normalizing relations with the United States and developing dialogue based on mutual respect, despite the existing political differences.