Ukraine's borders may change as part of a peace settlement, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"I think that will happen, and in the end Ukraine will have a somewhat different shape," the head of state said in an interview with CBS.

He also again stated that the Ukrainian conflict will soon come to an end. In his opinion, the parties are close to reaching a deal.

This week, trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Source: Gazeta.ru