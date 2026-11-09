 3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED | 1news.az
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3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

1news Staff15:25 - Today
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3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

Turkish authorities have released updated information regarding the tragedy at the Habaş metallurgical plant in the Aliağa district of Izmir.

According to the latest official statement from the Izmir governor's office, a powerful explosion has left 3 people dead, 14 workers injured to varying degrees of severity, and another 10 missing.

Three of the injured are currently in critical condition.

Search and rescue teams are actively continuing operations at the site of the rubble.

The tragedy occurred during the day shift while liquid metal was being poured. According to specialists' preliminary assessments, an overhead crane snapped while transporting hot metal. The heavy structure collapsed directly into the electric arc furnace, triggering a detonation, structural collapse of the ceilings, and a massive fire.

The situation remains under the personal supervision of the relevant ministries. 

Source: NTV

14:25

A powerful explosion occurred at the large Habaş steel plant in the Aliağa industrial district of Izmir, after which a major fire broke out.

The explosion occurred during working hours and was accompanied by a powerful shock wave felt by residents of nearby areas. Immediately afterwards, a fire broke out on the premises of the enterprise. According to reports from the scene, thick clouds of smoke are rising over the city.

Emergency response services promptly arrived at the scene of the incident — numerous fire crews, ambulances, and police. Specialists began containing the blaze and carrying out rescue operations, and also cordoned off the adjacent area for the safety of citizens.

At present, the causes of the incident are unknown. Information about the presence of injured or dead is being clarified. An operational headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the accident continues to work at the site.

Source: Haberler

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