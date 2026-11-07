Today's protest in Paris drew 46,000 people

On November 7, another mass demonstration took place in Paris under slogans in support of young people and against the rising cost of living.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Le Parisien with reference to local agencies.

According to the capital's police prefecture, about 46,000 people took part in the march from the Place de la République to the Place de la Nation. The demonstration was largely peaceful, but at its conclusion clashes broke out with law enforcement officers, who used tear gas and stun grenades.

To maintain order, about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized throughout France.

In the Paris metropolitan area, law enforcement officers detained 15 people, having carried out more than 5,800 checks. Several more detentions occurred in other cities. In Nantes, in particular, five people were detained for carrying prohibited items and materials.

At the same time, the "Yellow Vests" movement organized about a hundred demonstrations across the country. In Paris, several representatives of the movement were detained after an attempt to hold a banned gathering on the Place de la Concorde.