 ICESCO Director-General learns about the film "Deadly Legacy" at the Azerbaijan pavilion - PHOTO | 1news.az
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ICESCO Director-General learns about the film "Deadly Legacy" at the Azerbaijan pavilion - PHOTO

1news Staff13:40 - Today
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ICESCO Director-General learns about the film "Deadly Legacy" at the Azerbaijan pavilion - PHOTO

The Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, has visited the Azerbaijan pavilion.

During the visit, he was briefed on the documentary film "Deadly Legacy," produced at the request of the Karabakh Revival Foundation, and on the mine problem covered by the film.

1news.az reports that during the presentation, attention was drawn to the risks that the mine threat poses to human life, as well as its impact on the restoration and construction process in the territories liberated from occupation.

The Foundation's delegation stated that the mine problem is a source of serious danger not only for individual countries but for the whole world. In addition to creating risks to people's lives and health, this threat also hinders the safe use of territories and the carrying out of restoration and construction work.

"Deadly Legacy" brings the mine problem to the agenda

The documentary film "Deadly Legacy," created at the request of the Karabakh Revival Foundation, is dedicated to the mine problem.

Providing information about the film at the Azerbaijan pavilion is important in terms of bringing the mine threat to the attention of the international community and raising awareness of the humanitarian consequences of the problem.

During the presentation, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik was informed about the subject of the film and the difficulties caused by the mine threat.

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