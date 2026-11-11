Pro-Palestinian demonstrators threw milk cartons at former U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill during their visit to Trinity College in Dublin.

The Telegraph newspaper reported this on November 10.

According to the paper, the protesters also chanted slogans such as "Shame," "Your hands are covered in blood," and "Genocide Joe." One of the demonstrators shouted: "We will not be complicit in genocide. Joe Biden is banned from this campus."

Earlier, Israeli negotiator Gershon Baskin told The Times newspaper that the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip had been ready back during the Biden administration in Washington, but they were not approved by Israel. The American side also did not take the proposed draft deal seriously.

🚨 BIDEN HIT WITH MILK CARTONS IN DUBLIN. Joe and Jill Biden were leaving Trinity College when pro-Palestinian protesters surged forward and started throwing objects. Security shielded them with umbrellas. Gardaí arrested two. 🇮🇪 Surprise visit. Not-so-warm send-off. https://t.co/VwRGRWqFh3 — JOHN . F . KEN.. (@Ken_nedyJnh) November 10, 2026

Source: TASS