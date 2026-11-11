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Biden and his wife pelted with milk cartons in Ireland - VIDEO

1news Staff14:10 - Today
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Biden and his wife pelted with milk cartons in Ireland - VIDEO

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators threw milk cartons at former U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill during their visit to Trinity College in Dublin.

The Telegraph newspaper reported this on November 10.

According to the paper, the protesters also chanted slogans such as "Shame," "Your hands are covered in blood," and "Genocide Joe." One of the demonstrators shouted: "We will not be complicit in genocide. Joe Biden is banned from this campus."

Earlier, Israeli negotiator Gershon Baskin told The Times newspaper that the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip had been ready back during the Biden administration in Washington, but they were not approved by Israel. The American side also did not take the proposed draft deal seriously.

Source: TASS

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