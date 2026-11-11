 Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Faiqa Mammadova14:53 - Today
Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

On November 11, a mine incident occurred near the village of Gyrmyzybazar in the Khojavend district, liberated from occupation.

As 1news.az reports, this information was released by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the information, a resident of the Barda district, Ismayilov Iskender Adil oglu (born in 1984), was driving a tractor when it struck an anti-tank mine. As a result of the incident, Iskender Ismayilov sustained various bodily injuries.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Khojavend district prosecutor's office.

Share:
737

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Society

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Opinion

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Shahbazov briefed on Karabakh Revival Fund documentary on landmines at COP-31

Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Three women punished after conflict at Meladze concert in Kazakhstan

Latest news

Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

Today, 17:55

Trump's negotiators will travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Today, 16:45

Armenia's nonparticipation in CSTO work is obvious, the organization will respond to this — Peskov

Today, 16:40

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 16:37

False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Today, 16:10

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 15:45

UN adopts by consensus Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons

Today, 15:40

Russia and Ukraine agree on a new large-scale prisoner exchange

Today, 15:35

Israel's foreign minister appointed as interior minister

Today, 15:10

Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

Today, 15:05

Negotiations Between Russia, the US, and Ukraine Conclude in Abu Dhabi - UPDATED

Today, 14:55

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Today, 14:53

Erdogan refused to greet the leader of Greek Cyprus at the COP31 summit in Antalya

Today, 14:33

Biden and his wife pelted with milk cartons in Ireland - VIDEO

Today, 14:10

Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Today, 14:00

Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ?

Today, 13:50

ICESCO Director-General learns about the film "Deadly Legacy" at the Azerbaijan pavilion - PHOTO

Today, 13:40

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Today, 13:34

In Armenia, they do not believe it will be ready to join the EU in the next 10-15 years

Today, 13:25
All news