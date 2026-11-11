Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

On November 11, a mine incident occurred near the village of Gyrmyzybazar in the Khojavend district, liberated from occupation.

As 1news.az reports, this information was released by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the information, a resident of the Barda district, Ismayilov Iskender Adil oglu (born in 1984), was driving a tractor when it struck an anti-tank mine. As a result of the incident, Iskender Ismayilov sustained various bodily injuries.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Khojavend district prosecutor's office.