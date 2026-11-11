No one is waiting for Armenia in the European Union, and in the next 10-15 years it will not be ready to join the organization, Sevak Khachatryan, a deputy from the opposition "Armenia" faction, said at a press conference.

"The Armenian people will understand that no one is waiting for us in the EU. Neither in terms of logistics and geography, nor in the economic and political spheres — we are in no way ready, and in approximately the next 10-15 years we will not be ready to be members of the EU, if, of course, the EU still exists in 10-15 years," he said.

On March 26, 2025, the parliament of Armenia adopted a law on launching the process of the republic's accession to the EU. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that integration into the EU automatically entails the cessation of Armenia's cooperation with the EAEU and the loss of all the preferences that come with it. At the EAEU summit held in Astana on May 29, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan adopted a joint statement indicating that they share the position on the need to hold a nationwide referendum in Armenia on joining the EU or remaining within the EAEU.

On October 20, the press service of the Russian government published a joint report by the governments of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan titled "On the possible consequences of suspending the operation of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, with respect to the Republic of Armenia." It reflects how the suspension of Armenia's membership in the EAEU could affect the republic's economy.

Source: TASS