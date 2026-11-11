 Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ? | 1news.az
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Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ?

1news Staff13:50 - Today
Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ?

Information about the possible departure of Qarabağ footballer Marko Janković from the club is not true.

This was stated by the press service of the Aghdam representative in response to an inquiry from Oxu.Az.

It was noted that the Montenegrin midfielder has a valid contract with the club, and no negotiations are being held regarding his departure.

"Janković's contract with the team is still in force. The transfer window has not even opened for such a question to be brought up for discussion. There is no topic on this matter, and the information being circulated is not true," the statement emphasized.

Recall that Marko Janković has been playing for Qarabağ since 2022.

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