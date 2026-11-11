Erdogan refused to greet the leader of Greek Cyprus at the COP31 summit in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored the arrival of the head of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, at the COP31 summit in Antalya and left the greeting area just before his arrival.

As a result, the Cypriot leader was greeted only by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

At a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Cypriot leader complained that the Turkish president had not greeted him.

The official spokesman for the government of Cyprus, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, called Erdogan's actions "disrespect toward the UN."

The head of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tufan Erhurman, was greeted personally by Erdogan, while the UN secretary-general was absent from the greeting area at that moment.

No official comments or explanations on these matters have yet been provided by the Turkish authorities.

The leaders' summit within the framework of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) is taking place in Antalya on November 11–12.

Source: Haberler