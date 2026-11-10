 Shahbazov briefed on Karabakh Revival Fund documentary on landmines at COP-31 | 1news.az
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Shahbazov briefed on Karabakh Revival Fund documentary on landmines at COP-31

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Shahbazov briefed on Karabakh Revival Fund documentary on landmines at COP-31

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov was briefed on the Karabakh Revival Fund's goals at COP-31 and on "Deadly Legacy", a documentary the fund commissioned about the harm landmines do to the environment.

The briefing took place at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, AZERTAC reported.

The fund's main aim on the global platform is to bring the mine problem, a deep ecological disaster for the environment as well as a danger to human life and to reconstruction work, into the center of international climate discussions, the minister was told.

The documentary will be shown at the Azerbaijani pavilion. It sets out with facts the damage landmines have caused to nature in Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia and Laos.

The delegation is handing out information booklets about the film to conference participants, with registration for the screening through a QR code.

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