Rain to fall in Baku and the regions tomorrow

Precipitation is expected in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan on Monday.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the weather forecast for November 16 from the National Hydrometeorology Service.

According to the information, rain, at times intense, will fall in places in the capital and on the Absheron Peninsula. By morning the precipitation will gradually stop, and the strong northwesterly wind will weaken by evening.

The air temperature will be 7-9 degrees above zero at night and 10-12° above zero during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, rain will fall in places, and snow will fall in mountainous areas. By evening the precipitation will gradually stop in most districts, and fog is expected in some places. The moderate westerly wind will strengthen in places at night and in the morning.

The air temperature will be 5-9 degrees above zero at night and 14-17° above zero during the day, and in the mountains 3-7 at night and 0-3° below zero during the day.