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Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

1news Staff11:20 - Today
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Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

In order to protect the health of young servicemen recently drafted into the Azerbaijani army, temporary restrictions on visits by relatives have been introduced at military units.

Report was informed of this by the Ministry of Defense.

It is reported that the preventive measures being taken at military units are aimed at preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, among personnel.

The parents of young servicemen and all citizens are urged to show understanding regarding the introduced restrictions, to take into account the need to protect the health of soldiers, and to temporarily refrain from visiting the military units where they are serving.

Once the restriction is lifted, additional information will be provided to the public.

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