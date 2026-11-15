 Two planes collided at a U.S. airport: there are injured - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Two planes collided at a U.S. airport: there are injured - VIDEO

1news Staff10:31 - Today
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Two planes collided at a U.S. airport: there are injured - VIDEO

A cargo plane and a passenger plane collided while taxiing at the international airport in Miami, United States.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the CBS television channel, citing the fire and rescue service and the airport's communications director, Greg Chin.

The incident involved a Boeing 767 of the airline UPS and a Boeing 737 of the carrier Copa Airlines.

It is noted that two people sustained minor injuries in the collision.

According to Chin, the incident was recorded at around 9:15 p.m. (6:15 a.m. Baku time - ed.) at the intersection of two taxiways, where an arriving and a departing aircraft came into contact. The injured were given medical assistance on the spot; hospitalization was not required.

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