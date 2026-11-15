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Aston Martin DB5 of former British intelligence officer put up for auction

1news Staff09:48 - Today
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Aston Martin DB5 of former British intelligence officer put up for auction

An Aston Martin DB5 that belonged to a British intelligence officer, the same model as in the James Bond films, has been put up for auction for 400,000 pounds sterling (530,000 dollars - ed.).

This is reported by 1news.az with reference to the BBC.

According to its information, the red sports sedan was previously owned by a certain P. H. Manners-Wood. During the Second World War, he worked at Bletchley Park, where he was engaged in deciphering intercepted German messages encoded with the help of the "Enigma" cipher machine.

He purchased the car in the same year that agent 007, played by Sean Connery, first got behind the wheel of a similar vehicle. This happened in the third Bond film, "Goldfinger" (Goldfinger, 1964).

According to information from the auction house H&H Classics, which will hold the sale on December 9, the rare DB5 that belonged to Manners-Wood is among fewer than 900 cars of this model produced from 1963 to 1965. Since then, the car has had only two owners, including the current one, who has kept it for 56 years.

In August 2019, the Aston Martin DB5 from the film "Goldfinger" was sold at auction in the American city of Monterey for a record 6.4 million dollars.

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