Anchor Gunel Gadimova leaves Xəzər TV

Gunel Gadimova, host of the Xəzər Xəbər program, has left the television channel.

As 1news.az reports, she wrote about this on her social media page.

Gadimova noted that she left her job of her own accord.

"Today I voluntarily left Xəzər TV, of which I was a part for almost 15 years. This place became for me not just a job, but something much more. I can say that it was here that I truly grew. And Xəzər Xəbər will always hold a special place in my heart.

I part with my colleagues with very bright and mixed feelings. I look at the past with gratitude and to the future with hope," the post says.