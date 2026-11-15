Aleksandar Vučić heads parliamentary faction in Serbia

The leader of the "United Serbia" electoral list, Aleksandar Vučić, has been elected head of the parliamentary faction in Serbia's parliament.

As 1news.az reports, A. Vučić said this in an interview with the Pink television channel.

According to him, the decision on what name the faction will operate under — "United Serbia," "Serbia Against Terror," or another — will be made on Monday or Tuesday morning.

He noted that at the initial stage he will personally head the faction. At the same time, he expressed doubt that he would be able to remain in this position for a long time.