In Turkey, an armed conflict between two families left 11 people injured

In the Mamak district of the Turkish capital Ankara, a quarrel between two families escalated into an armed clash.

As 1news.az reports citing Haber Global, the incident occurred on Yatık Musluk Street.

As a result of the conflict, 11 people from both families were injured. The condition of one of the wounded is assessed as serious.

Police officers and emergency medical teams arrived at the scene. The injured were taken to a hospital.

The reason for the quarrel has not yet been disclosed. According to available information, both firearms and bladed weapons were used during the clash.