Britney Spears prepares to launch her own jewelry brand

Britney Spears has prepared to launch her own jewelry brand, BTiny.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by PageSix.

The singer has unveiled the official website of her brand. For now, the jewelry cannot yet be purchased, but fans can already leave an email address or phone number to be the first to learn about the start of sales.

According to the channel, the public's attention was especially drawn to the inscription on the site's main page. It reads: "23 years in the making." The thing is that the idea of her own jewelry brand came to Spears back in 2003.

Over the past year, the star has been actively working on the jewelry collection. So far, neither the design of the future pieces, nor their price, nor the exact release date of the collection have been disclosed.