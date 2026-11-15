Cape Verde holds presidential elections amid migration crisis

Presidential elections are being held in Cape Verde on November 15. Incumbent President José Maria Neves and five other candidates are competing for the post of head of state, including Joana Rosa — the first woman to run for the country's highest state office in its history.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Reuters.

One of the main topics of the election campaign has been emigration, the shortage of jobs, and prospects for young people. About 500,000 people live in Cape Verde, while a significant portion of the country's citizens are abroad, primarily in the United States and Portugal.

Neves, elected president in 2021, represents the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde. His rival Joana Rosa is a former justice minister and the candidate of the Movement for Democracy party.

The incumbent leader promised to hold a youth summit if re-elected. His rival, in turn, called for creating conditions that would allow young people to build their future at home and reduce the outflow of the population.

Voting is set to end at 6:00 p.m. local time. Preliminary official results are expected in two or three days. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on November 29.