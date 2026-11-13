 Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

1news Staff15:02 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

During negotiations, Russia has not put forward any demands regarding the withdrawal of any countries from NATO.

This was stated by presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, RBC reports.

"No, that was definitely not discussed," he replied to a corresponding question.

According to Bild, Russian representatives at unofficial talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine demanded Finland's withdrawal from NATO and the alliance's abandonment of bases in the Baltic states. The publication claims that these conditions were also conveyed to European representatives in Abu Dhabi.

14:45

Russia is demanding that Finland withdraw from NATO and that the alliance refrain from deploying military bases in the Baltic states.

This was reported by the German tabloid Bild. The publication notes that these tough conditions, concerning a "new European security order," were put forward by Russian representatives during informal talks on ending the war.

Moscow proposes to retain the liberated territories of Ukraine and to obtain all of Donbas, including the parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions controlled by Kyiv. In addition, the Russian plan provides for a refusal to deploy NATO military bases in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Finland's withdrawal from the alliance, Bild claims.

The author of the article adds that Ukraine should receive non-bloc status and renounce joining NATO, although its membership in the European Union is not ruled out.

As the newspaper writes, it is proposed that the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv be demilitarized so that Ukraine cannot use them as naval bases. It is also envisaged that agreements will be reached on freedom of navigation in the Black and Baltic seas.

Moscow's demands also affect Moldova. Russia proposes transforming it into a federal republic comprising Moldova itself, as well as the autonomous region of Gagauzia and the unrecognized Transnistria, the publication says.

It is emphasized that if the country joins the EU, Transnistria and Gagauzia should be given the opportunity to hold referendums on independence.

In exchange, as the outlet claims, the Russian side proposes withdrawing nuclear weapons from Belarus and refraining from deploying intermediate-range missiles there.

In addition, Moscow is ready to withdraw troops from Transnistria, the outlet concludes.

Share:
1682

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Opinion

The Armenian lobby in Washington celebrates victory and prepares to present a bill to Azerbaijan

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

The head of Ukraine's delegation at talks with Russia and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi has been revealed

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

Japan to begin culling chickens after first bird flu case of the season

Latest news

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

Today, 17:45

Investigation completed into case of Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia

Today, 17:40

Dates and agenda of the upcoming sessions of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis announced

Today, 17:35

An art evening was held in Lachin with the support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 17:13

European countries intend to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan

Today, 17:08

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Today, 17:05

Training on financial literacy and cybersecurity held within the framework of public-private partnership - PHOTO

Today, 16:55

Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes European champion for the 13th time

Today, 16:45

Manchester United announces appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Today, 16:40

Caspi Yards presented in Baku — a new complex by the Caspian Sea with the 44-story Victory Tower - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 16:35

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Today, 16:25

The Armenian lobby in Washington celebrates victory and prepares to present a bill to Azerbaijan

Today, 16:20

IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Today, 15:55

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

Today, 15:52

Georgia reports Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in prison over brawl

Today, 15:50

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus boat sinking case extended again

Today, 15:15

Starting next week, five-day autumn break will begin in schools

Today, 15:10

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

Today, 15:02

U.S. Army lieutenant colonel detained in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia

Today, 14:57

SOCAR aims to achieve an oil recovery factor of over 40%

Today, 14:55
All news