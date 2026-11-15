From curtains to plates: In Ganja, a grandson stripped his grandmother's apartment of more than 100,000 manats

The trial of a young man who robbed his grandmother's apartment of more than 100,000 manats in Ganja has concluded.

As 1news.az reports with reference to xitab24.az, Aykhan Aliyev (born in 1995) appeared as the defendant at a hearing at the Ganja Court for Serious Crimes.

According to the case materials, taking advantage of the departure of his grandmother Sadagat Jalali for Turkey, Aykhan removed from her apartment, located on Nariman Narimanov Avenue, practically all of her property — from curtains to plates — and sold it off.

Having committed a theft totaling 102,110 manats, A. Aliyev stated that he did not agree with part of the charges brought against him. He explained his act by the presence of large debts.

Speaking in court, the grandmother said that part of the damage caused to her had been compensated, and also that she had no claims against her grandson.

By the court's decision, A. Aliyev was found guilty under Article 177.3.2 (theft committed with the infliction of large-scale damage) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sentenced to 5 years, 4 months, and 10 days of imprisonment.