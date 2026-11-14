No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

As of 10:00 a.m. on November 14, no precipitation was observed in the country.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

It is noted that on November 13, a southwest wind blew in some places, with its maximum speed intensifying to 18 m/s in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Dashkesan, to 16 m/s in Gobustan, and to 15 m/s in Sheki.