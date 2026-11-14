Azerbaijan's traffic police issue appeal to drivers over strong winds

The National Hydrometeorology Service has issued yellow and orange warnings in connection with the windy weather expected in Baku, on the Absheron Peninsula, and in some regions of the country from the afternoon hours of November 15 until the evening of November 16. In this regard, the Main State Traffic Police Department (MSTPD) has issued an appeal to drivers.

As 1news.az reports, the traffic police recommend choosing driving speed taking weather conditions into account.

"Increase the distance between vehicles," the statement said.

The agency also urged drivers to avoid sharp maneuvers and braking.

"Do not leave cars near trees and other structures that may pose a danger," the traffic police emphasized.